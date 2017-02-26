He won the award for Best Male Lead in 'Manchester By The Sea'

Casey Affleck called Donald Trump’s policies “abhorrent” in his acceptance speech for Best Male Lead at the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards.

Affleck was accepting the award for his performance in Manchester By The Sea, where he plays a depressed handyman.

As he gave his acceptance speech on the podium, Affleck told the crowd that “The policies of this administration are abhorrent and they will not last. They’re really un-American.”

He continued: “It’s a time to struggle for the future and the soul of our nation. I know this feels preachy and boring and I’m preaching to the choir, but I’m just lending my little voice to the chorus here.

“All of you are struggling and doing it so well and speaking up. I’m very proud to be a part of this community for that reason.”

The Independent Spirit Awards took place in Santa Monica, California. The 2017 show saw Moonlight dominate, picking up Best Feature, Best Director and Best Cinematography.

Manchester By The Sea, directed by Kenneth Lonergan, is nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Affleck. The film will be up against La La Land, which has picked up 14 nominations.