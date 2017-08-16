Casey Affleck speaks out on brother Ben’s future as Batman

The elder Affleck was meant to be directing 'The Batman' and writing the script, but has since been reduced to just acting in it

Casey Affleck has spoken out about his brother Ben’s future as Batman.

The elder Affleck has been rumoured to be bowing out of the role following being replaced as director and scriptwriter on upcoming movie The Batman.

Now, Casey has told a radio station that Ben will not play the character after Justice League.

Speaking to WEEI Sports Radio Network, Casey said: “He’s not going to do that movie, I don’t think. Or so I would say.” However, as Digital Spy reports, as soon as the show’s host called his comments “breaking news” he changed his story.

“Is that breaking news?” he asked. “I was just kind of making that up.”

Earlier this year, a source told The Hollywood Reporter plans are in place to “usher out Affleck’s Batman gracefully” while “addressing the change in some shape or form in one of the upcoming DC films.”

Consequence Of Sound notes this contrasts with Warner Bros film studio chief Toby Emmerich’s recent comments. “Ben is our Batman,” he said. “We love him as Batman. We want to keep him in the cowl as long as we can.”

Affleck will definitely play the character in the Justice League movie, which will be released in the UK on November 17. Beyond that remains to be seen.