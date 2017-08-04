More cast details for the upcoming remake of ‘Aladdin’ revealed

Will Smith has already been cast as Genie in the new live-action version of the classic Disney movie

More cast details for the upcoming live-action remake of Aladdin have been revealed.

A previous cast announcement made public that Will Smith had been hired to play Genie in the film, while Aladdin and Jasmine would be played by Mena Massoud (Saving Hope) and Power Rangers star Naomi Scott respectively.

Marwan Kenzari, who has appeared in The Mummy and will feature in the remake of Murder On The Orient Express, is in negotiations to play the villainous Jafar according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, former SNL comedian Nasim Pedrad has been given a role that was created especially for her in the new movie. She will play Mara, Jasmine’s handmaiden and friend. The part is described as a “comedic supporting role”.

Guy Ritchie will direct the remake, while the script will be written by John August (Big Fish, Corpse Bride).

More than 2,000 actors and actresses were reportedly tested for the roles of Aladdin and Jasmine. The studio was said to be looking for an actor of Middle-Eastern or Indian descent in his 20s who can sing and dance, which apparently proved “difficult”.

Filming on Aladdin is due to begin in London in August, but there are some roles yet to be filled. They include the Sultan and Jafar’s sidekick, Iago.

Other live-action adaptions in the works at Disney include Mulan and The Lion King.

There is no release date confirmed for Aladdin as yet.