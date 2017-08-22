Jerry Lewis’ cause of death revealed

Comedian and actor passed away aged 91 on Sunday (August 20)

The cause of the death of comedian and actor Jerry Lewis has been revealed.

He passed away at his Las Vegas home on Sunday (August 20), aged 91.

The Clark County Nevada Coroner determined that he died as a result of ischemic cardiomyopathy, which happens when the heart is unable to pump sufficient blood through the rest of the body due to coronary artery disease, according to the New York Daily News.

The comedian previously suffered a heart attack in 2006 and struggled with pulmonary fibrosis.

Lewis hosted the Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon from 1966 to 2010, helping to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

He starred in films such as the original 1963 version of The Nutty Professor, The Bellboy and Cinderfella. He starred alongside Dean Martin in 16 films over a 10 year period and was, at one point, the highest paid actor in Hollywood.

He later became the highest paid star on Broadway when he played Mr Applegate in the musical Damn Yankees in 1995.

He is survived by his wife, daughter, and six sons from his first marriage.

Hollywood stars paid tribute to the comedian, including Jamie Lee Curtis and Whoopi Goldberg. The latter wrote on Twitter: “I realise I may be late with all this but all know is, losing Dick Gregory & Jerry Lewis is a gain 4 heaven, but big loss for comedy.”