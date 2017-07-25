It's set for release in September.

The first trailer for a new film centred around the events of 9/11, starring Charlie Sheen and Whoopi Goldberg, has been condemned as “awful and manipulative”.

The film, which is simply titled ‘9/11’, stars Sheen as financier Jeffrey Cage, who is forced to fight for survival when he becomes trapped in an elevator in the World Trade Center’s North Tower. Goldberg, meanwhile, appears to play a security guard who is in control of monitoring CCTV in the building.

But the first trailer for the film has condemned after it was released – with criticism levelled at the film’s seemingly low-budget credentials and overly dramatic tone.

At one point, a bizarre slo-mo sequence sees Sheen seemingly floating as the elevator plummets to the ground.

Posting on Twitter after the trailer was released, one user wrote: “I watched a trailer for a movie called “9/11″ starring Charlie Sheen and it’s awful and manipulative and makes me mad at everyone involved.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Another said: “Making a 9/11 movie in 2017 is already bad enough but casting Charlie Sheen and Whoopi Goldberg is like asking to be laughed at.”

One YouTube user added: “The cast makes me feel like this is just another movie trying to cash in on a tragic event.”

It is due to be released in US cinemas on September 8, only three days before the 16th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.