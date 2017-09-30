Huge if true

Cast members for the new Charlie’s Angels reboot may have already been found.

The film is being directed by Elizabeth Banks and will be made by Sony.

Elizabeth Cantillon and Max Handelman will join Banks as producers, and according to a report by Variety, casting is already under way.

Quoting a “source” close to the production, the website rumours that Twilight star Kristen Stewart and Oscar award winning actress Lupita Nyong’o are both being considered for lead roles.

Charlie’s Angels tells the story of three women who work as touch and talented private detectives for an unseen millionaire. It was originally broadcast as a TV show between 1976-1981 starring Farrah Fawcett, Kate Majors and Jaclyn Smith.

The franchise was last made into a movie in 2000, with a sequel released in 2003. The film starred Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu as Natalie Cook, Dylan Sanders and Alex Munday, and featured the theme tune ‘Independent Woman’ by Destiny’s Child.

The reboot is scheduled to be released in summer 2019.

Kristen Stewart’s latest films have mostly been in the realm of independent productions and arthouse cinema, with appearances in Personal Shopper and Cafe Society. She’s also tried her hand at directing, as the brains behind the video for the Chvrches track, ‘Down Side Me’. Lupita Nyong’o will be reprising her role as Maz Kanata when Star Wars: The Last Jedi comes out in December.