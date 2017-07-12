Charlize Theron admits ‘We fucked it all up’ on ‘Aeon Flux’

The 2005 film, which follows an assassin working for a rebel movement group, was heavily criticised by the media

Charlize Theron has admitted “We fucked it all up” on her 2005 movie Aeon Flux.

The actor played the titular role in the film of an assassin working a rebel movement group working to overthrow the government. The movie has a 10 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, aggregated from 105 reviews.

Speaking to Variety about the movie, Theron said she was “never completely sold on the entire concept”, but believed it “could be something”.

“I really loved [director] Karyn Kusama’s movie [Girlfight],” she said. “So I threw myself into that with the belief that she’s a great filmmaker.

“And then we fucked it all up,” she continued. “I just don’t think we really knew how to execute it. And it’s disappointing, but it happens. I’ve been in this business long enough to know that you cannot get it right every time. I might have gotten this [new film Atomic Blonde] right because of that.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Theron stars in and produced her new movie, Atomic Blonde, in which she says she is trying to break the rules for women in action movies. “A lot of times studios or producers are not comfortable with seeing a woman with bruises,” she said. “We really wanted to pay attention to that authenticity.”

The actor also discussed the difficulties women face in filmmaking, saying there have been moments where “women really showcase themselves and kind of break glass ceilings”, but ultimately their success is not sustained.

“I am ashamed that I’m part of an industry that has never allowed a woman to work with a budget higher than what the budget has been on Wonder Woman,” she said. “That’s so fucking caveman-like. I am always hoping that this is the movie that’s going to change it and keep it for us.”