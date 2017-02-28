Watch Iranian TV badly Photoshop clothes onto Charlize Theron in Oscars coverage

Iran's ILNA crudely censored Theron's outfit in footage

An Iranian TV news agency reportedly altered Oscars footage to Photoshop clothes onto Charlize Theron during coverage of this year’s Academy Awards.

The weekend’s Oscars ceremony saw Theron and Shirley MacLaine present the winner of the Best Foreign Language Film category, which went to Iranian film The Salesman.

The film’s director Asghar Farhadi boycotted the event in protest against Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban but sent an acceptance speech which saw him describe Trump’s “inhumane” ban as a “deceitful justification for aggression and war”.

According to the New York Times, Iran’s Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA) censored Theron’s outfit in footage it released “with crude photoshopping to feign the presence of more clothing on her body”. Watch in the clip beneath.

This year’s Oscars saw Mahershala Ali become the first Muslim actor to win an Academy Award, picking up Best Supporting Actor for his part in Moonlight.

Viola Davis also made history at the Oscars when she won the Best Supporting Actress prize. In the process, she became the first black woman to complete the so-called ‘triple crown of acting’ by winning an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony.

La La Land won six awards on the night, but was overshadowed by an embarrassing mix-up which saw it seemingly claim the Best Picture prize, before organisers corrected the mistake and announced Moonlight as the true winner.

Check out the full list of winners at the Oscars 2017.