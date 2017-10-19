The driver described it like driving them into "the lion's mouth"

A chauffeur has spoken out about his terrible experience being in Harvey Weinstein’s employ, driving aspiring actresses around Cannes for him.

Weinstein was recently sacked from the board of The Weinstein Company, the company he co-founded, following a series of sexual harassment accusations, some of which date back decades.

Driver Mickael Chemloul worked for Weinstein between the years of 2008 and 2013. Speaking to French news channel BFM TV, Chemloul said: “I had the impression of driving poor, innocent people, innocent women, taking them into the lion’s mouth and couldn’t say to them, ‘Watch your step, it’s dangerous’”.

Describing what these actresses were like, the driver said: “One that left the biggest impression on me was a woman who was a fan of his, who loved him, who had followed him for years”.

“She gave her body, her soul, everything to this man”, he continued: “because he promised her castings and to make a film which was never shot.”

One story, as described by Chemloul, reveals that the driver was once assaulted by Weinstein after the producer turned violent when two sex workers did not turn up near Saint-Tropez’s Club 55.

“He became crazy and laid into me. From the moment he raised a hand to me, there was no doubt of me ever working for him again,” he said, reports The Belfast Telegraph.

Last week, a New Yorker exposé saw Weinstein accused of rape by multiple women, which he “unequivocally denies”. Audio was also published from a 2015 police sting operation that allegedly shows Weinstein admitting to groping model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez.

Weinstein has also been accused of harassment by Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, as well as over 25 women.