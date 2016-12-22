Watch Chewbacca sing ‘Silent Night’ in his native Shyriiwook language

In honour of 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'

To celebrate the festive season and the recent release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, a video of Chewbacca singing ‘Silent Night’ in his native Shyriiwook language has been released.

The Star Wars spin-off film premiered last Saturday night (December 10) in Los Angeles, before it hit cinemas worldwide last Friday (December 16).

The Chewbacca video was created by How It Should Have Ended using Scott Andersen‘s very clever idea.

“Merry Wookie Christmas from HISHE and James Covenant! The brilliant idea for “Chewbacca Sings Silent Night” was actually Scott Andersen and since then his audio has been shared many times, often without crediting him,” they wrote in the video’s description.

“You can download the original at the link above, or better yet support his genius by hiring him for web design. With Scott’s “blessing” and in honor of Christmas and Star Wars season, James Covenant (creator of the awesome Star Trek “Make It So” video) was inspired to create this new video for our channel to wish you all a very Star Wars Christmas!”

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story opened to $290.5 million (around £235 million) at the Global Box Office last weekend.

The sum makes it the second-highest grossing December-opener. It sits behind last year’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which took $395 million.

According to Coming Soon, Rogue One earned $29.2 million from 708 IMAX screens worldwide. In North America, Rogue One earned $19 million from IMAX, becoming the first movie released on over 400 domestic IMAX screens. Internationally, Rogue One earned $10.2 million in IMAX, which marks the second-highest December IMAX opening ever for internationally (behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens), and biggest IMAX opening ever in Japan, Denmark, and Belgium.