Chloe Grace Moretz says she was body-shamed by an older male costar when she was 15

The 21-year-old has spoken out about some of the negative things she's experienced working on film sets

Chloe Grace Moretz has spoken about being body-shamed by an older male co-star when she was 15 years old.

The 21-year-old actor got her breakthrough in 2005 when she appeared in a remake of The Amityville Horror.

Speaking to Variety, she revealed an on-set incident with a male co-star who was “23, 24 or 25” at the time passed judgement on her body size. “This guy that was my love interest was like, ‘I’d never date you in real life,’ and I was, ‘What?'” she said. “And he was like, ‘Yeah, you’re too big for me’ – as in my size.”

She declined to name the actor in question, but said he was “one of the only actors that ever made me cry on set.” “I went bawling to my brother and he was like, ‘What happened?’,” she said. “And I was like, ‘He told me I was too big.’ And my brother was like, ‘What just happened?’ My brother was so angry.”

Moretz explained that it made her realise that “there are some really bad people out there and, for some reason, he felt the need to say that to me.” “You have to kind of forgive and not forget really, but it was just like, wow,” she said. “It was jarring. I look back on it and I was 15, which is really, really dark.”

She also discussed another incident with a different male actor who had “ostracised” her and “[made] things up to the director”.

She said: “They have this inferiority issue and I’m like, ‘You are completely equal to me, you are no different than me. I just happen to be the lead in this movie, and I don’t know why just because you are kind of the smaller character that you’re pushing me into a corner to try and put me down.'”