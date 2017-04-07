Watch Chris Evans recall telling his mother that he lost his virginity

'Captain America' actor shares anecdote on US TV

Marvel actor Chris Evans has revealed that he “raced home” to tell his mother after losing his virginity.

US actor Evans, who plays Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night (April 6) when he was asked about an anecdote that he told his mother when he first had sex.

“I did,” Evans said. “My whole family are open with a lot of things… [My mother] is a really cool woman and yeah, I did. I raced home and I said, ‘I did it! I don’t know what I was doing but I think I did it!'”

Asked what his mother’s reaction was, Evans said: “I think she was happy that I was willing to share it with her. As a parent, all you want to have is honesty. That’s the best thing my parents both achieved, somehow they felt like my friends.”

Having also spoken about how much he cried when he was younger, Evans later tweeted: “Thrilled to have shared with everyone how much I cried as a child. Thanks @sethmeyers for the therapeutic interview”.

Last year saw Chris Evans named as Hollywood’s “best value” actor in Forbes’ annual list which revealed which movie actors were the most profitable in 2016.