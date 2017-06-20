Thor won't be crossing to the DC side...

Chris Hemsworth has claimed that actors appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are contractually prohibited from appearing in the films of their DC Comics rivals.

Speaking at the Supanova fan convention in Australia, Hemsworth joked that it was “illegal” for Marvel stars to appear in DC films – with the quip widely believed to be a reference to the long rumoured restriction faced by Hemsworth and his Marvel co-stars.

However, it isn’t believed that the restriction extends to Fox’s X-Men Movie universe, as Josh Brolin plays Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, but he will also gear up to star as supervillain Cable in the upcoming Deadpool sequel.

Earlier this week, Ryan Reynolds shared a sneak peek from the set of Deadpool 2 – with his titular hero seen relaxing outside the X-Men Mansion after filming began last weekend.

And with Avengers: Infinity War set for release next year, a teaser trailer has also been released for the upcoming solo outing of Black Panther.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The trailer, which shows Chadwick Boseman in the title role, is also soundtracked by Run The Jewels‘ ‘Legend Has It’ – aand shows the likes of Martin Freeman, Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan in their roles as Everett K. Ross, Nakia and Erik Killmonger respectively.