Chris Hemsworth says he nearly turned down offer to play Thor

The actor first appeared as the character in the film of the same name in 2011

Chris Hemsworth has revealed that he nearly turned down the chance to play Thor in the Marvel film franchise.

The actor was first seen as the character in 2011’s Thor and has been ever-present in the series since.

However, when he was first approached to take up the part of the God of Thunder in 2009, he nearly passed. In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Hemsworth said: “I was crossing the road in Vancouver… And I remember the exact moment getting a call from my lawyer and my manager saying, ‘You got the offer’. And then kind of going, ‘Oh wow, cool. So what is it?’

“‘It’s a superhero thing and it’s a six-picture deal.’ And we were like, ‘That’s a lot of films to sign up for. We should pass on this.'”

The Australian actor, whose most notable role before Thor was as Kim Hyde in Home And Away, explained that his doubts were due to “that voice inside you thinking it’s too good to be true”.

Hemsworth has since appeared in two Thor films so far, with a third – Thor: Ragnarok – to be released in cinemas on October 24. He has also played the part in Avengers Assemble, Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Doctor Strange, and the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, which will be released in 2018.