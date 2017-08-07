Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announce separation with joint statement

The pair wed in 2009 after meeting on set of film 'Take Me Home Tonight'

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced that they are separating after eight years of marriage.

The two actors met on the set of film Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and became engaged in 2008, marrying the following year. They have one son, Jack, born in 2012.

Posting a joint statement online, the pair said that they were “sad to announce we are legally separating,” adding: “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward.”

“We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

Pratt – known for his roles in Parks and Recreation and Guardians of the Galaxy – recently apologised for comments that were deemed “incredibly insensitive” to deaf and hearing-impaired people.

The star had encouraged viewers to “turn up the volume and not just ‘read the subtitles'”, later issuing a formal apology in American Sign Language, while writing in a comment that his wording was “incredibly insensitive to the many folks out there who depend on subtitles”.

He added: “I want to apologize. I have people in my life who are hearing-impaired, and the last thing in the world I would want to do is offend them or anybody who suffers from hearing loss or any other disability… In the future I’ll try to be a little less ignorant about it.”