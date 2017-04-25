Chris Pratt discusses ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ and the ‘awesome’ soundtrack

Star Lord himself talks to NME about the success of the film, having Kurt Russell play his father, and what went into the 'awesome' soundtrack

What do you think it is about Guardians of the Galaxy that’s captured people’s imagination like no other franchise?”

“I dunno man, but I’m into it! I think the first movie was really surprising, unexpected, fresh, unlike anything that had come before. And I think the second one is riding that wave and creating even bigger laughs, a bigger spectacle – it’s a deeper, more profound. We’re hoping that audiences will connect and so far it seems like they are and we’re really grateful because we worked our butts off for this.”

What would you say is the most interesting thing you learned about your character was?

“Most certainly, for me it was his unique and interesting heritage, the reality of his biological father and all that – all the wonderful things that come along with his sort of exceptional genealogy. Oh wow, I threw out like seven words that I’m not sure what they mean in that sentence, so hopefully I don’t look like too big of a douche.”

And the soundtrack is awesome…

“Yeah, it’s really good man. I daresay it’s better than the first one. There’s some really deep cuts on it man: George Harrison, Cat Stevens, Fleetwood Mac, a bunch of kind of lesser-known songs. It’s pretty cool when a soundtrack from the 70’s comes out because there are people who lived with those songs, grew up with those songs, they’re familiar, they bring back this sense of sentimentality. And there’s going to be a whole new generation that’s hearing these songs for the first time, and for those artists it’s really great to have their work exposed to a whole new audience and, you know, for them to have another big moment again with the songs that have since come and gone, or seemingly come and gone. So that’s pretty cool, we’re really proud of the music. James [Gunn] does a good job of threading the music in and making it – using it as a narrative tool to help tell the story. It’s a big part of our movie, it takes centre stage quite a few times.”

What would you say your favourite track is?

“Man, that’s a good question. I think probably the Cat Steven’s song ‘Father and Son’ at the end, that’s the one that moves me the most, got me most emotional.”

If there was one classic track you’d like to see in the next movie, what would do you think it would be?”

“Man, I don’t know. Maybe some Michael Jackson. Maybe some Jackson 5 or Michael Jackson, that’d be kinda cool.”

After the ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ soundtrack follow-up ‘Awesome Mix Volume 2‘ was unveiled, the film will hit cinemas on Friday 28 April.