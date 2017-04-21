Chris Pratt gives update on “darker” ‘Jurassic World 2’

The sequel to the 2015 reboot of the dinosaur film franchise is currently in the works, with a 2018 release expected

Chris Pratt has given an update on Jurassic World 2, promising that it will be “darker” and “scarier” than its 2015 predecessor.

Filming of the sequel to Jurassic World is currently in the works, with Pratt reprising his role as Velociraptor trainer Owen Grady. JA Bayona is directing the new film, having taken over from Jurassic World‘s Colin Trevorrow – who will helm Star Wars: Episode IX.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Pratt promised that the new film will take on a darker tone than Jurassic World – and it’s all thanks to Bayona’s direction.

“He’s a remarkable filmmaker. If you haven’t seen The Impossible or A Monster Calls, I mean he’s really visually masterful. Deep emotions and suspense,” Pratt remarked. “I think it’s going to be a scarier version, a little bit darker, and will continue to expand and carry the story forward in a way that is really unexpected and you wouldn’t have imagined.”

Pratt’s comments correspond with Bayona’s own verdict on the tone of the new film, having hinted last year that the sequel will feel “darker and scarier.”

Earlier this month, new photos from the UK set of Jurassic World 2 emerged online – possibly confirming the return of two familiar dinosaurs which both featured in the original Jurassic Park film in 1993.