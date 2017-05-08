Chris Rock announces first UK tour in 10 years

Rock will bring his 'Total Blackout' tour to the UK in 2018

Chris Rock has announced details of a UK tour for 2018. See dates and ticket details below.

The film and comedy legend will be bringing his ‘Total Blackout’ tour to these shores in January – marking his first UK shows in 10 years.

“[They will be] great shows, a lot of guest stars,” Rock told Wendy Williams about the tour. “Dave Chapelle, Ali Wong…it’s been crazy.”

He continued: “I’ve been working, but I haven’t been on tour. You know, I hosted the BET Awards, I hosted the Oscars, I’ve had movies come out, so I’ve been here, but I haven’t been on ‘tour‘ tour.

“It’s what I do, I started when I was a kid, and it’s what I do best.”

Chris Rock’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday 12 May and will be available here.

Thursday January 11 – MANCHESTER Arena

Sunday January 14 – LEEDS first direct Arena

Tuesday January 23 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Thursday January 25 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Friday January 26 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

Saturday January 27 – LONDON O2 Arena

Hailing his comedy in Rolling Stone, fellow comedy veteran Jerry Seinfeld said of Rock: “He has an incredibly high pain tolerance because it is difficult to go out there with material that you’re not sure of.

“To constantly go back and start over is very impressive, and a little insane.”