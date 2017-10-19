"Tiled walls inside of that set which were cracked and dented from him hurling himself into them"

Heath Ledger’s performance as The Joker in ‘The Dark Knight’ is lauded for the deceased actor’s commitment to the role but Christian Bale has now confirmed that Ledger actually asked to be beaten up on the set of the movie.

The upcoming book ‘100 Things Batman Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die‘ features new behind-the-scenes story from the now-classic film.

As printed by The Hollywood Reporter, the author speaks to Christian Bale as well as director Christopher Nolan about the 2008 film.

Bale offered one anecdote about Ledger: “As you see in the movie, Batman starts beating the Joker and realises that this is not your ordinary foe. Because the more I beat him the more he enjoys it. The more I’m giving him satisfaction.”

Heath was behaving in a very similar fashion. He was kinda egging me on. I was saying, ‘You know what, I really don’t need to actually hit you. It’s going to look just as good if I don’t.’ And he’s going, ‘Go on. Go on. Go on….’ , the actor continued.

“He was slamming himself around, and there were tiled walls inside of that set which were cracked and dented from him hurling himself into them. His commitment was total.”

Heath Ledger went on to win a posthumous Oscar for his performance as The Joker in The Dark Knight. Earlier this year the actor’s family dismissed suggestions that the role affected his mental health.

As Warner Bros. scramble to build their DC Extended Universe, a new Joker and Harley Quinn movie has been announced which will potentially see Jared Leto and Margot Robbie reprise their roles from Suicide Squad after the film’s sequel. Elsewhere, there are talks of a solo Joker movie produced by Martin Scorcese.