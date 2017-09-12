Christian Bale is almost unrecognizable as he prepares for role as former vice president Dick Cheney

He's been eating all the pies, apparently

Christian Bale is set to star as former vice president Dick Cheney in the forthcoming Dick Cheney biopic.

The actor is known for transforming his body for certain roles. In 2004, he lost 63 pounds for his role in The Machinist. He then bulked up and gained 100 pounds of muscle for the Batman trilogy series. He then gained weight for his role in American Hustle.

He’s now gaining weight again for his role as Cheney. You can see what he looks like now, below.

Speaking to Variety, Bale said he’s been eating “lots of pies” in order to develop the former vice president’s body type.

The film also stars Sam Rockwell as former president George W. Bush; Amy Adams as Cheney’s wife, Lynne; Steve Carell as former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld; and Bill Pullman as former vice president Nelson Rockefeller.

The film is directed by Adam McKay who’s known for his work on The Big Short.

Earlier this year, Hans Zimmer revealed that he felt he betrayed Christian Bale after scoring last year’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The composer said that he struggled to connect with Affleck’s interpretation of the character and described the switch in actors as “jarring”.

He told Inverse: “It just did my brain in to have written Christian Bale as Batman, and suddenly it’s Ben Affleck. And it felt like I was betraying everything Christian had done. So there’s a certain amount of loyalty attached to those movies, as well.”

He admitted he felt attached to Bale’s Batman and understood him more due to the history of having worked with him from the first film.