Christian Bale reportedly nearly cast as Han Solo’s mentor in ‘Star Wars’ spin-off film

Yesterday (January 3) it was reported that Woody Harrelson looks set to be cast as the mentor of a young Han Solo in the upcoming Star Wars spin-off film. Now it has been claimed that Christian Bale was among the other names under consideration for the role.

Alden Ehrenreich, best known for his roles in Hail, Caesar! and Blue Jasmine, was officially cast as young Han Solo last July. A film telling the character’s origin story is due to start shooting this month and was previously set for a May 25, 2018 release but now appears to have been pushed back to December 13, 2018.

Variety recently reported that Harrelson is in talks to play the role on Han Solo’s mentor in the origin film. He is said to be the “top choice” for the part.

The Hollywood Reporter‘s Borys Kit has tweeted that Disney and Lucas Film wanted “someone big” for the role and that “before” Harrelson, Bale “was the other big name in the mix”. See that tweet below.

It was previously announced that Emilia Clarke, best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen, has joined the Han Solo film in an unspecified role. “Clarke’s role will round out a dynamic cast of characters that Han and Chewie will encounter on their adventures,” a post on the Star Wars website said.

Disney announced last October that Donald Glover – also known as rapper Childish Gambino – has been cast as the film’s young Lando Calrissian.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, directors of The Lego Movie, will be behind the camera on the spin-off film, whose title has yet to be revealed.

Ehrenreich beat the likes of Dave Franco, Logan Lerman, Jack Reynor, Ansel Elgort, Scott Eastwood, Emory Cohen and Blake Jenner to secure the role.

