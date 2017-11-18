Christopher Eccleston says Marvel were ‘dishonest’ to him about ‘Thor: 2’ role

The actor played Malekith in the second instalment of the franchise

Christopher Eccleston has claimed Marvel were “dishonest” to him about his role in Thor: The Dark World.

In the 2013 movie, the actor played the part of Malekith – the leader of the Dark Elves.

Speaking to Graham Norton on BBC Radio 2 earlier today (November 18), Eccleston said the part was not his “greatest moment”.

Asked about the prosthetics he was dressed in for the part, he explained to the presenter that he hadn’t been made aware of how long transforming him into Malekith would take before starting work on the film.

“The first couple of days it was about seven hours, eight hours,” he said. “I think we got it down to six and a half. It’s a day’s work before [anything].” He added that he had to arrive at 4am and often wouldn’t leave the make-up chair until 10:30am.

Norton asked if such a long time being made up for a role causes actors to question if the money they are being paid is worth it, the actor replied: “That’s exactly what I felt.”

He continued: “Marvel were dishonest to me because they never, ever let me know that there’d be that amount of make-up. So yeah, that was not my finest moment.”

The latest instalment in the Thor franchise, Ragnarok, was released last month. It stars Cate Blanchett, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston, amongst others, and was directed by Taika Waititi.