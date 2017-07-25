Christopher Nolan confirms Sir Michael Caine’s ‘Dunkirk’ cameo

"He has really one of the most distinctive voices in cinema".

Christopher Nolan has confirmed that Sir Michael Caine features in Dunkirk, having previously appeared in every one of his films since 2005.

The British acting icon has collaborated with the director on films including Interstellar, The Prestige, and most famously The Dark Knight trilogy – where he famously played Batman’s loyal butler Alfred Pennyworth.

Now, Christopher Nolan has revealed that Caine also features in Dunkirk after recording a voice cameo.

When quizzed about the cameo in an interview with NJ, Nolan revealed that Caine’s voice appears in a scene early on in the film where he speaks to Tom Hardy’s RAF pilot over the radio.

“Yes, good for you for spotting him. It’s shocking to me that a lot of people haven’t, when he has really one of the most distinctive voices in cinema”, he said.

“I wanted very much to squeeze him in here. It’s a bit of a nod to his character in “Battle of Britain.” And also, it’s Michael. He has to be in all my films, after all.”

Dunkirk was released in UK cinemas last Friday – and features the big screen debut of Harry Styles, who has received acclaim for his performance.

Our five-star review claimed that “Nolan’s epic delivers on all fronts – including Styles’ impressive big screen debut. There’s no glorifying of war, no needless thirst for blood, no pointlessly explosive, budget-busting scenes. Dunkirk instead zooms up close to the psychological impact of conflict.”