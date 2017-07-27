Christopher Nolan reveals why he keeps covering up Tom Hardy’s face in his films

The 'Mad Max' and 'Taboo' star's facial features have been obscured in both 'The Dark Knight Rises' and 'Dunkirk'

Christopher Nolan has explained why he chose to cover up Tom Hardy‘s face for the second film running in Dunkirk.

The Inception director and actor have reunited for the richly-acclaimed Second World War drama, which hit cinemas last Friday (July 21).

After working together on the final film of the Dark Knight series (2012’s The Dark Knight Rises), the pair’s third reunion for Dunkirk once again sees Hardy’s face largely obscured during his on-screen time due to his character’s air mask – much as it was when the actor played the Batman villain Bane in the 2012 film.

Asked if the two costume choices were a coincidence, Nolan saw the funny side.

“I was pretty thrilled with what he did in The Dark Knight Rises with two eyes and couple of eyebrows and a bit of forehead,” he told the Press Association. “So I thought, ‘Let’s see what he can do with no forehead, no real eyebrows, maybe one eye.’

“Of course Tom, being Tom, what he does with single eye acting is far beyond what anyone else can do with their whole body, that is just the unique talent of the man, he’s extraordinary.”

Meanwhile, Nolan’s new film has come under fire from a reviewer from The Indian Times, who pointed out that Dunkirk appears to omit the role that the Indian army played in the historic encounter.