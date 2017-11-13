"In a funny way it's starting all over again"

Christopher Plummer has spoken about replacing Kevin Spacey in All The Money In The World, after the actor faced a slew of historic sexual assault allegations.

Last week, it was announced that Plummer would be taking over from Spacey in the role of oil tycoon J.Paul Getty, despite production being completed on the film ahead of an expected December 22 release date.

Plummer has now spoken out on the role for the first time and described how he isn’t “replacing” Spacey because filming is “starting all over again”.

“It isn’t replacing. In a funny way it’s starting all over again because it’s going to be different, naturally”, the 87-year-old told Entertainment Tonight.

Speaking on the claims of sexual assault against Spacey, he added: “The situation is very sad, because he’s such a talented guy. The whole circumstance is sad.

“But I’ve got to forget that and go and do it, because it’s a very well written script and Ridley has been very good.”

He’s also under no illusions about the gargantuan task of filming the role for a December release, admitting that it will be “quite a push”.

Spacey has been hit with numerous allegations of sexual misconduct in recent weeks, after Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of making sexual advances toward him when Rapp was just 14.

Since then, further misconduct allegations have been put forward, with Netflix putting production of Spacey’s hit show House Of Cards on hold, after deciding that its upcoming sixth season would be its last.