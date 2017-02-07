Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry speaks out about gay rights and feminism

Singer recently helped raise thousands of dollars for LGBT youth homeless shelter

Chvrches frontwoman Lauren Mayberry has spoken out about gay rights and feminism.

The singer said that the band have a huge gay following and that many of her “best friends are in the LGBT community”.

“Just because I get to coast around in a nice cushy little bubble, that’s not how it is for everybody,” Mayberry said.

“And I guess now being in the band that we’re in, having a huge gay following, and I think you know, just trying to check my privilege as a white, cis, straight woman is pretty important and just remembering that I have it pretty fucking good.

“I think we’re really lucky that we travel in a really mixed crew and we always been lucky enough that we had – we were able to choose people to work with that we felt shared our ethos, and I suppose that’s the benefit of working with people you’ve known for a long time.”

Press/Danny Clinch

Mayberry recently performed at an Ally Coalition talent show in New York City raising thousands of dollars that went to the New Alternatives, a local LGBT youth homeless shelter.

The singer, who previously defended singers including Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Knowles amid accusations they are not “feminist enough”, claims her ability to inspire listeners and future generations of young feminists and allies is something that she sees not only as important, but imperative.

She also believes that through pop culture many young people find those pivotal connections.

“I discovered the idea of feminism when I watched the film 10 Things I Hate About You,” she told GOMAG. “It’s a classic. …There’s a bit where they’re talking about watching the Letters To Cleo Show and they said ‘They’re okay, but they’re no Raincoats or Bikini Kill’ and I loved everything about Julia Stiles in that movie so I was like ‘What are these things? Writing these down!’ And then I remember going and getting Bikini Kill singles from a secondhand shop in the city.

“And then there in ‘Rebel Girl’ there was the line ‘They say she’s a dyke but I know. She is my best friend,’ and I remember being a 13-year-old girl like ‘What does dyke mean?’

“But for me, I always learned about things through music or films or books or some kind of pop culture and I think that people who are snobby about how you find out people are different from you or how you find your political beliefs isn’t helpful, because having something in a book makes it quite abstract and unapproachable and I don’t think without music I would have met half the people I met and I wouldn’t have the opinions I have. I’m grateful for it.”