Colin Firth gets dual British-Italian citizenship

The 'Kingsman' actor has been a vocal critic of Brexit in the past year

Colin Firth has been granted Italian citizenship, according to the country’s interior ministry.

The Grayshott-born actor, who most recently starred in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, made a formal application for dual citizenship back in May. Firth has been a vocal critic of Brexit in the past year, calling it “a disaster of unexpected proportions”.

While his agent did not confirm that Brexit had been the major factor behind Firth’s application, the representative did state that the actor’s resolve to apply for Italian citizenship had been a family decision. Firth’s wife, the film producer Livia Giuggioli, is Italian, while their two children were both born in Rome.

“Colin applied for dual citizenship in order to have the same passports as his wife and children,” his agent said in a statement.

Speaking previously about the decision to apply for dual citizenship, Firth alluded to Brexit by referencing “the uncertainty around”.

“We never really thought much about our different passports.

“But now, with some of the uncertainty around, we thought it sensible that we should all get the same.”

The Italian interior ministry have confirmed that Firth now has dual citizenship, announcing: “The very famous actor, who won an Oscar for the film The King’s Speech, is married to a citizen from our country and has often declared his love for our land.”