Colin Trevorrow drops out of directing ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

Disney has confirmed that Colin Trevorrow will no longer be directing Star Wars: Episode IX.

The Jurassic World filmmaker was first announced as the director of the final instalment of the franchise’s sequel trilogy back in August 2015. However, his position at the helm became uncertain earlier this year after his latest film, The Book of Henry, received scathing reviews from critics.

Trevorrow has now dropped out of directing the as-yet-untitled Episode IX, which is currently scheduled for release on May 24, 2019.

In a statement issued by Disney, creative differences were cited as the reason behind Trevorrow’s departure.

“Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX,” the statement reads. “Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ.

“We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon.”

Trevorrow’s exit from the film follows another Star Wars directorial departure earlier this year after Phil Lord and Chris Miller dropped out of the upcoming Han Solo spin-off film. Ron Howard has since replaced the pair as director.

