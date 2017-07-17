‘Star Wars’ director Colin Trevorrow reassures fans after latest film receives critical mauling

"The way it guides you through life is really important to me."

Star Wars: Episode IX director Colin Trevorrow has moved to reassure fans that he is still the right man for the job after his latest movie received scathing reviews.

The film maker, who will helm the final instalment of the current trilogy, recently helmed The Book of Henry which received a critical savaging for the ages upon release.

But now, he’s insistent that he holds Star Wars “very dear” and will deliver a film that fans can be proud of.

“Not only did I grow up on all these stories, like all of us did, [but] I think that the values of Star Wars are values that I hold very close and dear in my life”, he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I feel that the message of the way that the Force teaches you to treat other people and show respect for others, and the way it guides you through life, is really important to me.

“And I hope everybody would realise that that set of stories has affected me as deeply in my life as it has affected them.”

The director, who also previously helmed 2015’s Jurassic World, added: “I think the challenge for me is it recognise that everyone has their own personal relationship with these stories, and it’s different depending on who you are.

“And I need to make a film that you’ll appreciate, even if your experience with it was different, which is making something that will be deeply emotionally resonant and satisfying for people all around the world. And I think about it a lot.”

Meanwhile, Star Wars fans were recently treated to an early look at the forthcoming Star Wars themed zone at Disneyland, which was unveiled at the D23 expo.