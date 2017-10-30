Corey Haim’s mother labels Corey Feldman a “scam artist” over Hollywood paedophile ring claims

Judy Haim slams Feldman's recent crowdfunding project

Judy Haim, mother of late actor Corey Haim, has hit out at Corey Feldman over his new crowdfunding campaign to “expose” an alleged Hollywood paedophile ring.

Feldman has previously claimed that he was abused during the early years of his career, alleging in his 2013 memoir Coreyography that he and his co-star Corey Haim were sexually assaulted by men in the film industry.

The Lost Boys star published a YouTube video last week (October 25) to launch his new ‘TRUTH’ campaign. In the video, Feldman told his followers that he wanted to document his experiences in a new film, saying that the campaign will be “most honest and true depiction of child abuse ever portrayed”. Feldman asked his fans for donations to the project, with the Indiegogo campaign aiming to reach $10 million – in order to pay for a legal team and security for him and his family, as well as the funding of the aforementioned film.

“I told everybody a few days ago that I had a plan to hopefully bring to light what is happening in the world of entertainment as far as perverts and paedophiles and all the topics we’ve been discussing,” Feldman said. “Right off the bat, I can name six names, one of them who is still very powerful today,” he added. “And a story that links all the way up to a studio. It connects paedophilia to one of the major studios.”

Corey Haim – who starred alongside Feldman in numerous ’80s films including The Lost Boys – passed away in 2010. His mother recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, refuting Feldman’s claims of a Hollywood paedophile ring and describing the former child star as a “scam artist”.

“He’s been talking about revealing the names of his and other abusers for seven years, since my son died,” Judy Haim said. “Now he wants $10 million to do it? Come on. It’s a long con. He’s a scam artist. If he was serious about this, he’d share the information he has with the police.”

She went on to say that she believes her son was molested once by one man, not on numerous occasions like Feldman claims.

“It’s disrespectful to sexual assault survivors and their loved ones in and out of the industry to get their hopes up about uncovering a massive conspiracy, because he will not name names — ever,” she added. “And if these people really are out there, and potentially [still] a danger, why wouldn’t he want to name them right now?”

“I don’t understand how the press that’s now giving him all of this attention isn’t getting it,” she said. “It’s all a distraction.”

Feldman has since responded to the comments, describing Judy as “a bad woman who vehemently protects evil”. See his tweets below.

Earlier this month, Feldman called his recent arrest for a drug-related misdemeanour a “good ol’ shakedown”.