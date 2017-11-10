Corey Haim’s mother says Charlie Sheen did not rape her son

Sheen was recently accused of sexually assaulting late actor when he was 13

The mother of late actor Corey Haim has denied claims that Charlie Sheen raped her son when he was 13.

Earlier this week, former actor Dominick Brascia claimed to the National Enquirer that he had been told by Haim that Sheen sexually assaulted him during the production of 1986 film Lucas, which starred both Sheen and Haim. Sheen was 19 at the time.

Sheen “categorically denied” the allegations in a statement.

Now, appearing on US TV’s The Dr Oz Show, Judy Haim has said she is adamant that Sheen did not rape her son, going on to claim that she knows the true identity of Haim’s alleged abuser.

“Charlie Sheen, I never heard his name mentioned once,” she told host Dr Mehmet Oz. “I would have known if anything was wrong. My kid hid nothing, he was like… transparent. He never hid anything, he was Corey. It’s out of character, that’s number one.”

She added: “When my son was 13 he’s not going to go and ask Charlie Sheen to go and sleep with him.” Later, she appears to reveal Haim’s alleged abuser but the name is censored. Watch in the clips below.

Former child star Haim passed away from pneumonia in March 2010. He was 38.