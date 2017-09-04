Creepy red balloons from ‘It’ have been spotted in Sydney

You'll float too...

It’s only four days until ‘It’ hit cinemas, and things are beginning to get pretty damn creepy.

Yesterday, people in Sydney were left wondering whether Pennywise had crawled out of the sewers, after red balloons were tied to drains across the Australian capital.

In the adaptation of Stephen King’s iconic novel, the evil clown uses the balloons to lure victims to his sewer lair – so it’s a pretty unnerving sight to cast your eyes upon while you’re going about your daily business.

Thankfully, it’s all part of a promo stunt to promote the new horror movie – with the balloons being tied to the drains to promote the release of the new movie. You can see a selection of the different locations below.

Scary though it is is, we fully expect that the promo stunt has nothing on the actual film – which has received the full backing of author Stephen King.

Last week, King opened up on seeing the film for the first time ever, and admitted that it was even better than he had initially anticipated.

“I had hopes, but I was not prepared for how good it really was. It’s something that’s different, and at the same time, it’s something that audiences are gonna relate to”, he said in a new featurette.

“They’re gonna like the characters. To me, it’s all about character. If you like the characters… if you care… the scares generally work. I’m sure my fans will enjoy the movie. I think they’re gonna really enjoy the movie.”