The critics’ first reactions to ‘Blade Runner 2049’ are in

It's "stunning" and "Oscar-worthy" apparently

The first reactions to Blade Runner 2049 are in, with critics calling the sequel “stunning” and “Oscar-worthy”.

The much-anticipated movie sequel sees Gosling and Ford joined by a cast that includes Jared Leto, Robin Wright, Dave Bautista, Mackenzie Davis and Ana de Armas. The film will be released in cinemas in October 6.

Following press screenings of the film, the first reactions to the film have emerged on Twitter. Arts critic Barry Hertz has called the film “a miracle of a movie”, stating that director “Denis Villeneuve cements status as the industry’s top big-budget director.”

Others have called the film “stunning and a sci-fi masterpiece”, “ponderous, powerful” and “the kind of deep-cut genre film we don’t see anymore. Visually mind blowing, absolutely fantastic.”

Check out a selection of reactions to early press screenings of Blade Runner 2049 below.

Recently, it was revealed that Jared Leto ‘blinded himself’ while filming Blade Runner 2049, by wearing contact lenses that heavily limited his sight.

“He entered the room, and he could not see at all,” director Denis Villeneuve said, describing Leto’s first camera test. “He was walking with an assistant, very slowly. It was like seeing Jesus walking into a temple. Everybody became super silent, and there was a kind of sacred moment. Everyone was in awe. It was so beautiful and powerful — I was moved to tears. And that was just a camera test!”

“We all heard stories about Jared, how he transforms into the characters. But even this didn’t prepare me for what was to come,” Villeneuve added. “That, for me, was insane. But he really created something. Every time Jared came on set, it was a boost of energy, tension and excitement.”

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Leto, however, said of the feat: “I didn’t dive as deep down the rabbit hole as maybe I’ve done before. I’m crazy, but I’m not insane.