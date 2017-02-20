Watch JJ Abrams, Chris Pratt and Penelope Cruz demand ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers from Daisy Ridley

'Episode VIII' is out on December 15

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley has been ambushed by a host of Hollywood stars and former and future directors of the franchise in a video asking her for spoilers.

Director Josh Gad who is currently filming Murder On The Orient Express with Ridley has been posting videos to his Instagram page on which he has been pestering the actress for plot clues.

In the latest clip, which you can watch below, Gad starts off by apologising to Ridley for what has been going on over the course of the last month.

He then promises that he has no more questions for her about Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Instead he introduces her to a room full of stars including Penelope Cruz, who asks her a question about the character Snoke in Spanish, Chris Pratt, who informs her when Jurassic World 2 comes out, Bryce Dallas Howard, who makes a self-referential joke about high heels and Star Wars: The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams, who wants to know more about Luke Skywalker.

Read more: Star Wars Episode 8 – The Last Jedi: release date, trailers, cast, and everything we know so far

The video also features Star Wars Episode IX director Colin Trevorrow, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr., Sing Street star Lucy Boynton and screenwriter Derek Connolly.

Meanwhile, fans were recently debating whether the “Jedi” part of the next Star Wars title, The Last Jedi, is plural or singular, with various language translations called into play.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release on December 15. Disney’s CEO has reportedly seen the film already and called it “a great next chapter in the iconic Skywalker family saga”.

Meanwhile, a new actor has been cast as iconic Star Wars character R2-D2, replacing the late Kenny Baker.

Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge has reportedly been cast in the forthcoming Star Wars spin-off film focusing on a young Han Solo. The actress responded to these rumours last week at the V05 NME Awards 2017.