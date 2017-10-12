Daisy Ridley discusses needing therapy after appearing in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’

Daisy Ridley has opened up about needing therapy in the wake of her rapid rise to fame following her starring role in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’.

Ridley, who won much acclaimed for playing the lead of ‘Rey’ in the sci-fi franchise, has revealed in a new interview that she needed to seek professional help for stress and anxiety when realising what her mother told her that “everyone’s trying to take ownership of you.”

“Everything was so confusing,” she told Vogue. “People were recognising me – I still don’t know how to handle it. My skin got really bad because I was stressed. It was crippling. I just felt so seen and so self-conscious.”

While saying that she’s improving more and more with the help of her therapist, she admitted that she still phones her mother “in hysterical tears, going, ‘I’m not equipped to deal with this’.”

Meanwhile, after the trailer dropped earlier, director of ‘The Last Jedi’ Rian Johnson revealed who the enigmatic character from the title referred to.

“Good luck getting Kathleen Kennedy & @RianJohnson to explain what #TheLastJedi means”, Johnson replied simply: “It’s Luke.”

