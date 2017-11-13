Daisy Ridley reveals how the late Carrie Fisher helped her cope with sudden fame

The acress shot to fame after starring in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'.

Daisy Ridley has revealed how the late Carrie Fisher helped her cope with the pressures of fame.

The actress shot to fame after her breakout performance as Rey in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘, and admits she struggled to process the newfound attention.

Speaking to ELLE UK as their December cover star, she revealed how Fisher told her to enjoy her success, rather than shrink away from it.

“That was wonderful,” she said. “At work, you’re normal, you’re not the anomaly, unlike in other situations.”

The actress has previously spoken out about needing therapy following her sudden rise to fame.

“Everything was so confusing,” she told Vogue last month. “People were recognising me – I still don’t know how to handle it. My skin got really bad because I was stressed. It was crippling. I just felt so seen and so self-conscious.”

She also told ELLE that she felt much more pressure working on ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘ than she did filming the first instalment: “I didn’t think I was good in the first film, and I was struggling with that.”

The actress – who recently starred in ‘Murder on the Orient Express‘ – also revealed how original cast member Harrison Ford reminds her of her dad: “They both have an earring and are fucking awesome”.

Ridley also spoke about how having fewer scenes with John Boyega in the second film freaked her out.

“It’s not this big adventure that I’m on with John [anymore]”, she told the mag.

“I was thinking I did the first one because I didn’t really know what I was getting myself into and I was having loads of fun, and suddenly I’m realising what this actually is, and I can’t fucking do this.

“I’m highly dramatic – so it’s all, ‘Oh my God’…finally I was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is working’.”

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will hit UK cinemas on December 15.

