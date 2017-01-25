Dan Aykroyd recalls relationship with Carrie Fisher in touching tribute essay

The pair were engaged in 1980

Dan Aykroyd has written of his relationship with Carrie Fisher in a touching tribute essay to the late star.

Star Wars actor Fisher died on December 27, 2016. She had been unwell after suffering a cardiac arrest on board a flight from London to Los Angeles December 23, 15 minutes before the plane was due to land. The Princess Leia star was 60 years old.

Aykroyd dated Fisher in 1980 and the couple were briefly engaged. Writing about their romance in Empire magazine, the Ghostbusters actor recalled: “While filming Blues Brothers, Carrie and I fell in love and during the shoot she moved in with me into a penthouse suite in the futuristic, aluminum-clad Astro Tower, which I knew to apologise for. Carrie had the most refined eye for art and design.”

Revealing that the pair underwent “blood tests for compatibility”, Aykroyd said that they had been “contemplating marriage, I gave Carrie a sapphire ring. Subsequently in the romance she gave me a Donald Roller Wilson oil painting of a monkey in a blue dress next to a tiny floating pencil, which I kept for years until it began to frighten my children.”

Aykroyd described his and Fisher’s relationship as “soaring on laugh-filled exhilaration and a vibrant, wholly satisfying physical intimacy” and said: “We had a great time. She was also in love with Paul Simon. She married him but I hope she kept my ring.”

Read more tributes to Carrie Fisher here. It has since emerged that Fisher's ashes are being held in an urn shaped like a giant Prozac pill.