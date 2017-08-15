Daniel Craig denies having decided to play James Bond in next movie

It had previously been reported the actor had signed on to play the character once again

Daniel Craig has denied that he has made a decision about returning to James Bond for the upcoming new movie.

The actor has played the British spy since 2006, when he starred in Casino Royale. He has since appeared in three further Bond films – Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

Although it was previously reported that Craig had signed on for James Bond 25, he has said in a new interview that “no decision has been made at the moment.”

Speaking to Boston radio show Morning Magic 106.7, Craig said: “There’s a lot of noise out there and nothing official has been confirmed and I’m not, like, holding out for more money or doing anything like that.

“It’s just all very personal decisions to be made at the moment. I know they’re desperate to get going and I would, in theory, love to do it, but there is no decisions just yet.”

Last month, The New York Times have reported that the actor has officially signed on to play 007 in at least one more Bond film after reaching an agreement with Eon Productions and MGM.

Craig’s involvement in the new film has been a hotly-debated topic for some time. It was reported back in April that the actor had “just about been persuaded” to return as Bond for at least one more film, which came after comments he made back in October 2015 where he claimed that he’d “rather slash my wrists” than take up the role again.

James Bond 25 is scheduled for release in US cinemas on November 8, 2019, with an as-yet-unannounced earlier release in the UK.