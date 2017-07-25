Daniel Craig to return as James Bond for 2019 film

The 25th film in the long-running spy film franchise was officially announced by producers last night (July 24)

Daniel Craig will play James Bond in the newly-announced 2019 Bond film, sources have confirmed.

The long-awaited 25th film in the iconic spy film franchise was officially announced by producers last night (July 24), which finally ended any lingering uncertainty over the project. The new film will be released in November 2019, with a confirmed theatrical release date of November 8 2019 in the US.

It has now been reported by various sources that Craig will return to play Bond in the new film. The New York Times have reported that the actor has officially signed on to play 007 in at least one more Bond film after reaching an agreement with Eon Productions and MGM.

Craig’s involvement in the new film has been a hotly-debated topic for some time. It was reported back in April that the actor had “just about been persuaded” to return as Bond for at least one more film, which came after comments he made back in October 2015 where he claimed that he’d “rather slash my wrists” than take up the role again.

No further details of cast, plot or title for the new film have been revealed as yet. The new film will, however, be written by regular Bond screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade and produced, as ever, by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.