Daniel Craig ‘just about persuaded’ to make one more Bond movie

Meanwhile, Tom Hiddleston is reportedly out of the running.

Daniel Craig is reportedly ready to sign up for another Bond movie.

Having said in 2015 that he’d “rather slash my wrists” than play Bond again, the actor spoke more positively about his future as 007 last year.

Now Page Six reports that Craig, who recently became the second longest-serving 007 ever, has been “just about persuaded to make “one more movie” by Bond producer Barbara Broccoli.

Broccoli also produced the Broadway revival of Othello which Craig debuted in last December. An unnamed source is quoted as saying: “Daniel was very pleased with how Othello went and the great reviews. Now Daniel’s talks with Barbara are going in the right direction. They have a script – screenwriting duo Neal Purvis and Robert Wade are writing and they’ll go into production as soon as Daniel is ready to commit.”

The Bond franchise’s executive producer, Callum McDougall, told Radio 4’s Today show last year that producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson remained positive they could persuade Craig to appear in another film.

McDougall said at the time: “He is absolutely the first choice. I know they’re hoping for him to come back.”

Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Poldark‘s Aidan Turner and Grantchester‘s James Norton have all been linked to the iconic role too.

However, Page Six now reports that Hiddleston is out of the running. An unnamed source is quoted as saying: “Barbara Broccoli doesn’t like Tom Hiddleston, he’s a bit too smug and not tough enough to play James Bond.”

Meanwhile, Tom Hardy has recently responded to rumours suggesting he could play 007 in a new Bond film directed by Christopher Nolan.