Daniel Craig is now the second longest-serving James Bond ever

Only Roger Moore remains ahead of him.

Daniel Craig has become the second longest-serving James Bond of all time.

Craig has now racked up 4,147 days in the iconic role, overtaking his predecessor Pierce Brosnan, who spent 4,146 days as 007.

Roger Moore, who spent 5,118 days as Bond, remains comfortably ahead of Craig, who will need to remain in the role for another two-and-a-half years to catch up.

The figures cover the period from the day each actor was announced as Bond until the day his successor was officially named. Check out the full rankings compiled by the Press Association below.

1. Roger Moore – 5,118 days

2. Daniel Craig – 4,147 days

3. Pierce Brosnan – 4,146 days

4. Sean Connery – 3,049 days

5. Timothy Dalton – 2,863 days

6. George Lazenby – 875 days

Craig’s future as Bond remains somewhat uncertain. Having said in 2015 that he’d “rather slash my wrists” than play Bond again, Craig spoke more positively about his future as 007 last year.

The Bond franchise’s executive producer, Callum McDougall, told Radio 4’s Today show last year that Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson remain positive that they will be able to persuade Craig to appear in another film.

McDougall said: “He is absolutely the first choice. I know they’re hoping for him to come back.” Asked who would replace Craig if the actor decided against returning as 007, the executive replied: “I wish I knew.”

Tom Hardy, Poldark‘s Aidan Turner and Grantchester‘s James Norton are frontrunners to become the next Bond, according to the latest bookmakers’ odds.

Hardy has recently responded to rumours suggesting he could play 007 in a new Bond film directed by Christopher Nolan.