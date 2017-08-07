Daniel Craig to return ‘for two more Bond movies’

"There is no time to waste on getting Daniel locked in".

Daniel Craig will reportedly return to the iconic role of James Bond after signing up to play the super-spy in two more films.

According to The Sun, Craig has reached a deal with producer Barbara Broccoli which will see him return for Bond 25, which is set for release next year, along with a final outing in the iconic role.

And while the plot for Bond 25 is yet to be revealed, the report claims that Craig’s final Bond film could be a remake of 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

A source said: “There was plenty of talk about who would be the next Bond but Barbara has managed to talk Daniel into two more films. He is loved by audiences around the world and has driven a real resurgence for the movies at the box office, so bosses knew they couldn’t lose him just yet.

“The script is nearly ready for the 25th film, provisionally titled Shatterhand and scheduled to be released in November 2019, so there is no time to waste on getting Daniel locked in. But the deal is almost done and the idea of returning to On Her Majesty’s Secret Service for the 26th movie is really exciting. The film sees James get married, only for his wife to be killed, so it would be an explosive way to end his reign as 007.”

The new report comes after it was previously claimed that Craig had only agreed to return to the role after the departure of director Sam Mendes was announced – with the pair experiencing significant creative differences on set.