This is the reason Daniel Craig changed his mind about returning to James Bond role

He previously said he'd rather "slash my wrists" than make another 007 movie.

It’s been revealed why Daniel Craig changed his mind about returning to the role of 007.

Producers recently announced that the actor would be playing James Bond again in a new film due out in November 2019.

Speaking to The Sun’s Bizarre on Sunday, a source revealed why Craig made a U-turn after previously saying he was “over it” and would rather “break this glass and slash my wrists” than reprise the role.

Apparently, it was all down to creative differences with director Sam Mendes, and the actor decided to return to the spy film franchise only after Mendes quit.

“Daniel and Sam were best buddies when they first started working together and you would constantly see them laughing and joking,” the source told the paper.

“But after filming had been going on for a while, things started to change. There were a few areas in which they had very different creative opinions and their friendship did become strained.

“There were jokes that you could cut the atmosphere between them with one of Bond’s knives.”

It will be the 25th film in the spy film franchise, and Craig will return to his role after already playing James Bond four times, most recently in 2015’s ‘Spectre’.

The actor has also previously said that he doesn’t “give a fuck” who takes over from him, and advised his successor to “make it better” – but now it seems he’ll be needing to take his own advice.