Daniel Day-Lewis announces shock retirement from acting

Actor's representative has confirmed the news

Daniel Day-Lewis has announced that he intends to retire from acting after his next film.

The British actor, 60, is known for his roles in movies like Gangs of New York and There Will Be Blood.

He teams up again with director Paul Thomas Anderson for Phantom Thread, out this December. He will play a high society dressmaker in the fashion drama.

A statement issued to Variety by spokesperson Leslee Dart confirms: “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

No further reasons have been given for Day-Lewis’ decision but the Variety report states that the actor “intends to help promote” Phantom Thread upon its release.

Day-Lewis has taken extended breaks from acting in the past, most notably to train as an apprentice shoemaker in Florence during the late 90s.

In a 2008 interview, he said: “My life as it is away from the movie set is a life where I follow my curiosity just as avidly as when I am working. It is with a very positive sense that I keep away from the work for a while. It has always seemed natural to me that that, in turn, should help me in the work that I do.”

Day-Lewis is the only actor to win the Best Actor Oscar three times.