Daniel Day-Lewis and Paul Thomas Anderson spotted filming new movie in Whitby

The actor and director have been spotted in the seaside Yorkshire town

Daniel Day-Lewis and Paul Thomas Anderson are currently shooting a new film in the seaside town of Whitby.

The actor and director duo, who worked together on the acclaimed 2007 film There Will Be Blood (for which Day-Lewis won an Oscar for Best Actor), are reportedly working on a new project, which apparently has the working title Phantom Thread.

Photographs have now emerged of the cast and crew of the new project shooting just outside the Yorkshire town of Whitby, with local photographer Glenn Kilpatrick posting evidence of the shoot on a Whitby-related website. The photos show filming in the nearby village of Lythe, which is located just north of Whitby.

It has been noted that the costumes and props featured in the photographs suggest that the film will be set in the 1950s, but very few details about the project have been made available.

Rumours about the existence of the project itself began circulating in June last year, with reports linking the creative reunion of Day-Lewis and Anderson. There is apparently a $35 million budget attached to the project, and a company set up in 2009 with the name ‘Phantom Thread’ hired famed film producer Megan Ellison as the sole named director.

The new film will be Day-Lewis’ first movie since his role in Lincoln, for which he won Best Actor at the Academy Awards for the third time in his career.