Daniel Radcliffe helps London tourist after mugging

The 'Harry Potter' star was spotted aiding the victim after they were slashed across the face

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has rushed to the aide of a London tourist, after they were targeted in a violent mugging.

As The Evening Standard report, the actor was among a group of people who tended to the targeted man’s injuries, after two assailants slashed him across the face while stealing his Louis Vuitton bag.

A former police officer, David Videcette, was present on the scene. After shunting the offenders’ mopeds with his car after witnessing them pull a knife, he says he found Radcliffe aiding the victim in the street.

Mr Videcette said: “It was a bit of the surreal moment, I said ‘you’re Daniel Radcliffe’ and he replied ‘I am’. He was a really nice bloke, a lot of stars wouldn’t have stopped to help. The victim was very, very shaken up.”

A spokesman for Daniel Radcliffe confirmed that the star was present at the scene of the crime, but declined to comment further.

The event is the latest in a string of moped-related crime in the British capital.

Daniel Radcliffe recently proclaimed Hollywood to be ‘undeniably racist’.

Quizzed on whether he would say that “Hollywood has been – or is – racist,” Radcliffe replied: “I mean, yes – I think it’s pretty undeniable. Here’s the thing: we like to think of ourselves as being a very, very progressive industry, but we have been lagging behind in all kind of areas that have been very well documented.”

Radcliffe also voiced his concerns about how gay actors may have had trouble coming out for fear of being typecast in gay roles.

“It is sad because, again, we’re in this industry that likes to view itself as totally progressive and liberal, but there is the kind of line where they’ll say: ‘Oh, people won’t buy him as [a] straight [character].’”

Daniel Radcliffe’s next on-screen role will be in Jungle, an upcoming action-adventure film set in the Bolivian jungle and reportedly due for release this year.