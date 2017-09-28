Movie is in cinemas from November 22

A trailer has been released for new film Darkest Hour, which stars Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill.

Darkest Hour, directed by Joe Wright (Atonement, Pride & Prejudice, Pan) stars Oldman, as well as Lily James, Ben Mendelsohn and Kristin Scott Thomas. It is scheduled to hit cinemas from November 22.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Within days of becoming Prime Minister of Great Britain, Winston Churchill must face one of his most turbulent and defining trials: exploring a negotiated peace treaty with Nazi Germany, or standing firm to fight for the ideals, liberty and freedom of a nation. As the unstoppable Nazi forces roll across Western Europe and the threat of invasion is imminent, and with an unprepared public, a skeptical King, and his own party plotting against him, Churchill must withstand his darkest hour, rally a nation, and attempt to change the course of world history.”

See Oldman’s amazing transformation into Churchill in the trailer below. You can see a photo of Oldman as Churchill here.

Last year saw Gary Oldman pay tribute to David Bowie at the Brit Awards. He said: “Over his career David challenged and changed our understanding of the medium. Whether in music or in life he emphasised originality, experimentation, exploration, and in his very unique way he also reminded us to never take ourselves too seriously.”

“He was the sweetest soul ever, with the best cheekbones, until it was done. David, you were mortal, but your potential was superhuman and your remarkable music is living on. We love you and we thank you.”