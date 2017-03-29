See David Beckham’s dramatic transformation for Guy Ritchie’s ‘King Arthur’ film cameo

For 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' role

David Beckham has shared an image from behind the scenes for Guy Ritchie’s new King Arthur film.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword will be released in May and stars Charlie Hunnam as Arthur, with Jude Law in a supporting role.

According to reports, Beckham will cameo as a “disgruntled knight” in the upcoming movie.

Taking to Instagram, the former footballer posted a photo of himself transforming into his character, which sees him with rotten teeth and facial scars. The caption reads: “Rough day at the office”.

Rough day at the office @kingarthurmovie @guyritchie A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Mar 28, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

In January, David Beckham appeared on Desert Island Discs as the show’s 75th anniversary castaway.

The football icon picked songs by The Stone Roses, Elton John and The Rolling Stones among his eight favourite recordings. He chose his England caps as his luxury item, and Francis Mallmann’s cookery guide On Fire as his book.

Explaining his decision to choose ‘I Am The Resurrection’ by The Stone Roses, Beckham said: “This is from the 1990s in Manchester, there were so many things going on. It was the time of the Hacienda. I probably only went there once, but certain songs remind me of Manchester.”

Beckham selected ‘Wild Horses’ by The Rolling Stones, saying of the classic ballad: “It’s such a strong powerful song, sung by one of the best bands of all time. Whenever I’ve gone through a tough time, or on the way to a game, this is one song that reminds me of great occasions.”

He also picked songs by Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, Ella Fitzgerald and Spanish musician Alejandro Sanz. However, he didn’t choose anything by wife Victoria’s group the Spice Girls.