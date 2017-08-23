David Bowie’s intended cameo in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ revealed

Marvel had wanted the late artist to have a small role in the superhero sequel, which came out earlier this year

The nature of David Bowie‘s intended cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has been revealed by its director, James Gunn.

The superhero sequel was released on April 28 in the UK, and once again starred Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana in the lead roles. The film grossed over $862.6 million (£673 million) worldwide.

Gunn previously revealed that he’d approached Bowie, who died in January 2016, about a cameo, with Marvel President Kevin Feige initially pitching the idea.

The director has now disclosed what the nature of Bowie’s cameo would have been. Speaking in a Facebook Live Q&A, Gunn said: “I did talk to David Bowie’s people about him having a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy.

“It would have been as one of the Ravagers, along with Michelle Yeoh and Ving Rhames and Sylvester Stallone and Michael Rosenbaum. But, unfortunately, David Bowie passed away.”

Watch the full Q&A with Gunn below.

Earlier this month, Bowie’s character in Twin Peaks – FBI agent Phillip Jeffries – made an unexpected appearance in the latest season of the revived cult show.