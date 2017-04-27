David Fincher to direct Brad Pitt in ‘World War Z’ sequel

It's due to start shooting in 2018.

David Fincher is being lined up to direct the delayed sequel to World War Z.

Brad Pitt is set to reprise his role from the 2013 action horror movie, which received mixed reviews but performed well at the box office.

Paramount Pictures is expected to give the sequel a green light in a matter of weeks, Variety reports. Fincher is said to be close to signing a deal with the studio, and shooting is due to start in early 2018.

It was first reported last summer that Fincher was in talks with Brad Pitt to direct the sequel.

The pair have teamed up on three previous movies: Se7en, Fight Club and The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button.

Fincher has not directed a feature film since 2014’s Gone Girl, having turned his attention to the small screen of late. Most recently, he shot a pilot for upcoming Netflix series Mindhunter. He serves as an executive producer on the show alongside Charlize Theron.

Based on Max Brooks’ novel of the same name, the first World War Z movie was a huge box office hit, grossing $540m worldwide.

The as-yet-untitled sequel was previously scheduled to hit cinemas in June 2017 but the studio is now expected to delay its release.